CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Fire officials in Carl Junction say a fire Wednesday morning at a local business was an accident.

It happened just before 10:30 at Generations Construction off West Zora Street in Jasper County.

Carl Junction Fire Chief Joe Perkins tells us it was contained to a main garage area and crews were able to get it under control in about 15 minutes. It’s not clear how it started.

No one was injured.