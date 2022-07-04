CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Hundreds of residents lined Main Street in Carl Junction today for the community’s annual Fourth of July parade. This year was the 7th year.

It was open to anyone who wanted to participate, all they had to do was line up.

That gave people the chance to sport their favorite red, white and blue outfits and ride down Main Street by wagon, bike, or car.

And, while this is a popular event for residents and visitors each year, there’s something else they’re looking forward to this Fourth of July.

“I like to watch fireworks,” said Kiah and Kylie, in unison.

“I think the fireworks and buy fireworks and set them off,” said Emma Edmonson.

The city does not host an annual fireworks show.