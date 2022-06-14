Carl Junction, MO– It was a big night in Carl Junction tonight as a popular summer event has had to expand.

Tonight was the first Second Tuesday on Main Street.

Similar to Joplin’s Third Thursday, this is the second year for the summer series.

It’s become such a hit, that chamber officials had to move it more towards the community center in order to have more room for their 45 booths and vendors.

“I just hope it brings more people to Carl Junction. We have a special community. Just like, tonight is the bulldog block party so we are celebrating the Carl Junction Bulldogs and how awesome our city is. I want people to see the different restaurants that are here in our downtown area. The boutiques, we have to sort of bring them closer to Carl Junction,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, Carl Junction Area Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director.

Next month’s theme will be Christmas in July.