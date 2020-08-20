Carl Junction Cancels Annual Bluegrass Festival

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce announced this afternoon that the upcoming 2020 Bluegrass Festival would be canceled.

The festival is held annually in September with local musicians and food vendors drawing large crowds.

However, in light of the pandemic and on recommendation from the city, the Chamber says with the rising numbers of COVID in the area it was in their best interest of safety to cancel.

You can read the full document from the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce below: