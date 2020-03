BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: A judge has granted the defense’s request for a mistrial in the Mauricio Torres case, according to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith. Today was the first day of the sentencing phase, on Wednesday, March 4, the jury found Torres guilty of capital murder and first-degree battery.

Smith said that jurors were notified that they have been dismissed. They were told this when they returned from their break at 2 p.m.