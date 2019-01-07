Carjacking in grocery store parking lot according to Joplin Police Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The arrow marks the male subject being led to a JPD cruiser before amulance arrives to treat his K-9 wounds. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joplin Police officer wrapping the scene during our LIVE video on Joplin News First. [ + - ]

(JOPLIN, Mo.) - ◽️This is the stolen vehicle according to JPD. ◽️The vehicle was taken by force from a female victim in a grocery store parking lot on E 32nd street.

(64804) — Sgt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department tells us this began as a carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. A man pulled a woman from her car, injuring her, he then fled the parking lot in her vehicle.

Right after the vehicle fled the Food4Less parking lot, 2800 E 32nd, it was located on S Rangeline. Officers then pursued it to near Parr Hill Park where it crashed and the male subject fled on foot.

About 7:45 Joplin Police set up a perimeter around the Parr Hill Park. K-9 was released and the subject has been detained just a few houses north hiding in a backyard. The subject is being treated for K-9 wounds at a local hospital while in police custody.

The female victim is being treated at a local hospital for unknown injuries.

CLICK to hear male subject yelling in one of our videos after K-9 had located him.

CLICK here to view our LIVE report from the crash scene.