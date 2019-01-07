Carjacking in grocery store parking lot according to Joplin Police
Male subject crashes vehicle, fled on foot, but K-9 locate him - now in custody
(JOPLIN, Mo.) - ◽️This is the stolen vehicle according to JPD. ◽️The vehicle was taken by force from a female victim in a grocery store parking lot on E 32nd street.
(64804) — Sgt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department tells us this began as a carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. A man pulled a woman from her car, injuring her, he then fled the parking lot in her vehicle.
Right after the vehicle fled the Food4Less parking lot, 2800 E 32nd, it was located on S Rangeline. Officers then pursued it to near Parr Hill Park where it crashed and the male subject fled on foot.
About 7:45 Joplin Police set up a perimeter around the Parr Hill Park. K-9 was released and the subject has been detained just a few houses north hiding in a backyard. The subject is being treated for K-9 wounds at a local hospital while in police custody.
The female victim is being treated at a local hospital for unknown injuries.
CLICK to hear male subject yelling in one of our videos after K-9 had located him.
CLICK here to view our LIVE report from the crash scene.