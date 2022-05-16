WEBB CITY, Mo. — State lawmakers want to bring back a program to expand opportunities for Missouri teachers.

The 2023 state budget includes funding for the “Career Ladder Program.” It provides extra funds for teachers who volunteer for extra duties — historically up to $5,000 more per year.

Lawmakers brought the program back this year as part of a big boost in educational funding.

“So we’re walking away financially, for public schools in Missouri, in a much better place than where we were. However, there are still some things we don’t know about going into the future that we have to keep in mind,” said Tony Rossetti, WC R-7 Supt.

Dr. Rossetti says that includes being prepared for both increases and decreases in tax revenue.

Funding for the “Career Ladder Program” would be split between state and local funding.