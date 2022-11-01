JOPLIN, Mo. — A program that helps people in need to get the assistance they require in a short amount of time has celebrated its first full year in existence in the Four States.

It’s called the “Care Partner Network” and it’s a web-based program that director Jennifer Van Hoose says has continued to grow to include more and more agencies.

“And so the Care Partner Network is now, you know, instead of ten agencies we have close to 55, 60 agencies that are working together, using the platform, sending and receiving referrals, having success,” said Jennifer Van Hoose, Care Partner Network Director.

It grew out of a grant received a few years ago by Freeman Health System, the purpose of which was to see if there’s a way to prevent the same group of individuals from ending up in the emergency room over and over again.

The network provides the user with a list of agencies that provide the services they need, all without duplication of services.

“It takes the onus and the burden off the individual, so instead of you know somebody coming in here and saying where do I find food, and I hand them a list and say good luck, I can say oh let me send a direct referral on your behalf,” said Van Hoose.

Daniel Gurley says the advantage of the program for agencies like his is that some of his clients may qualify for help from other area agencies.

“It helps me directly because that way I know that the communication is there and exactly what type of help another entity is doing in conjunction with what we’re trying to provide here at Souls Harbor,” said Daniel Gurley, Souls Harbor.