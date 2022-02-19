PARSONS, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas church is seeing its own project hard at work.



Since August the First Baptist Church in Parsons has been distributing hygiene products to those in need for free through the Care Cupboard.



This includes anything from laundry detergent, to soap, toothpaste, and toilet paper.



Demand has continued to grow over the months since its launch.



Back in August it served 21 people, but that number more than tripled in December, serving 65.



“Some of the things we take for granted, other people can’t,” Aquilla Winchell, Care Cupboard Organizer, “If we can do this little thing for us that’s a great big thing for them, then we’re doing what we’re supposed to do.”



Since starting, the Care Cupboard has also become a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization.



The program has received a three-year grant to help continue operations.