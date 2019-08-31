Car show helps to raise money for students in Haiti

NEOSHO, Mo. — Hotrods, bikes, and trucks line downtown Neosho to help students internationally.

Four State Stangz and Car Buddies held the inaugural Voice of Hope Haiti Car Show on Saturday.

There were 80 vehicles up for awards, such as People’s Choice, Kid’s Choice, Pharmacist’s Choice, and the Most Likely to be Pulled Over by the Neosho Police Department.

This car show was created to raise money for missionary work done by the owner’s wife of Mitchell’s Pharmacy.

Her goal is to fund and build a school for children in Haiti.

With hundreds of people checking out these cars, organizers say the community has shown overwhelming support of this cause.

Kyle Brumfield, event organizer, says, “I’m excited. This is my first car show I’ve actually put on by myself, and it has just blown away my expectations of it.”

Event organizers hope to raise as much money as they can through this car show to donate to Voices Of Hope Haiti.