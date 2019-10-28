Car enthusiasts gather at Golden Corral to raise money for local veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hot rods, bikes, and trucks gather in Joplin to help out local veterans.

Golden Corral and Car Buddies hosted the 15th annual Cruisin’ For The Veterans on Sunday.

150 cars lined the Golden Corral parking lot, with more than 2,000 people passing through the event.

Car registration, raffle, silent auction, and donations all go to help local veterans in the four state area.

Last year, the event raised $5,000 and organizers say this couldn’t be done without the community’s support.

Max Hill, Car Buddies Co-Founder, says, “I can’t describe the feeling that I have. It is immensely gratifying to me and to everybody who helps out and everyone who’s come out here and seen this.”

Car Buddies hopes to have raised $8,000 from this year’s event.

That amount of money would help 150 local veterans with travel expenses and bills.