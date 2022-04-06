A grey Toyota Tundra pick-up truck is involved in a two-vehicle accident just north of Carl Junction, MO.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Traffic is slowed at a busy multi-road intersection after two vehicles collide.

The accident occurred just before 6:00 p.m. this evening (4/6), north of Carl Junction, where Route YY meets with County Road 290 (JJ Highway) and Ivy Road.

The two vehicle crash involved a grey Toyota Tundra pick-up truck and a black four-door passenger car.

No serious injuries were caused by the accident.

The Carl Junction Police Department, Carl Junction Fire Department, Missouri Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies all responded to the scene of the crash.

A Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputy and firefighter’s from Carl Junction aided in controlling the flow of traffic around the two-vehicle accident.

Currently, it is unclear how the crash happened as the Missouri Highway Patrol is on the scene, investigating.

A slideshow of photos from the scene of the accident can be seen above.