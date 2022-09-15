CANEY, Kans. — The City of Caney has declared a Water Emergency for the citizens of Caney.

This means no water used for outdoor watering; either public or private gardens, lawns, trees, shrubs, plants, parks, golf courses, playing fields, swimming pools or other recreational areas; or the washing of motor vehicles, boats, trailers or the exterior of any buildings or structure.

Water cannot be used for any commercial, agricultural or industrial purposes, except water actually necessary to maintain the health and personal hygiene of bona fide employees of such business or interest while such employees are engaged in the performance of their duties at their place of employment.