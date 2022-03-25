In his own words: What sets Burlison apart from other candidates

NEOSHO, Mo. — One candidate running for a seat in the House of Representative makes a local campaign stop.

Republican Eric Burlison, who’s running for U.S. Congress (Missouri’s 7th Congressional District seat), stopped in Neosho late this afternoon (3/25) for a “meet-and-greet.”

The Weston Place event hall in downtown Neosho hosted the “meet-and-greet,” where many local residents gathered to meet Burlison.

Photo’s from that event can be seen in the slideshow above.

Burlison currently holds office in Missouri as a State Senator for the 20th District.

Prior to becoming a State Senator, Burlison served as a State Representative.

Now that U.S. Congressman, Billy Long (R) is seeking a U.S. Senate seat, Long’s position as Representative from Missouri’s 7th Congressional District, is left to be filled later this year by voters.

Eric Burlison is one of several candidates for Missouri’s 7th Congressional District that have filed to be on the ballot.

In the video below, hear Burlison explain what it is that sets him apart from other candidates.

The filing deadline for prospective candidates is March 29th.

Aside from Burlison, other Republicans currently running for U.S. House of Representatives, Missouri District 7, include:

Sam Alexander

Mike Moon

Derral Reynolds

Audrey Richards

Paul Walker

Jay Wasson

The primary election will take place on August 2nd, 2022, with the general election to follow on November 8th.