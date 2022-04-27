NEOSHO, Mo. — A nonprofit group that gives back to kids with cancer is looking for volunteers.

Camp Quality Ozarks is in need of 20 volunteers for its summer camp that is being held at Ozark Camp and Retreat Center in Neosho. This is the first time they have been able to hold an in-person camp since the pandemic started.

“Camp Quality has always been very near and dear to my heart. I was diagnosed when at the age of ten. I was a camper about 25 years ago.I started out as a camper and I remember it being my most favorite time. A week I looked forward to every year,” said Kristin Patterson, Camp Quality Ozarks Exec. Dir.

This year they are holding an in-person and Zoom camp.

Volunteers will help the kids with activites for both programs.

To fill out the application you can follow this link.