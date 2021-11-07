Calvary Baptist in Nevada participating in Operation Christmas Child

NEVADA, Mo. — Calvary Baptist Church in Nevada is giving back with its participation in the Operation Christmas Child program.

The church held a taco lunch after Sunday morning’s service to collect donations for a Christian relief organization called Samaritan’s Purse.

Operation Christmas Child sends shoeboxes around the world, which are filled with toys and hygiene items.

One member of Calvary Baptist even makes homemade soup as a contribution.

“It’s touched lives,” said church member Michael Hutchison. “It’s brought the gospel to people. We’ve heard stories where one shoebox has affected an entire family. When I first came to this church, it was already going and just seeing the lives that it affects just really motivated me to help out with it more.”

“Operation Christmas Child reaches boys and girls who normally would never heard the good news of Jesus,” said Mike Morris, founder of Children’s Evangelistic Ministries. “Our church here at Calvary gets behind this project 100 percent.”

Hutchison says Operation Christmas Child has delivered 188 million shoeboxes worldwide.