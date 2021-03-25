Caffeinating the community: 1 Million Cups to engage Joplin entrepreneurs

Starting April 14 Joplin area entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to be “caffeinated by the Kauffman Foundation” through the 1 Million Cups community. 1 Million Cups is a community event aimed at bringing together local entrepreneurs with the community through coffee and conversation.

Founded by the Kauffman Foundation, 1 Million Cups’ mission statement is, “To lower the known barrier of access to education, resources, and connections for ALL new and aspiring entrepreneurs in the U.S.” 1 Million Cups in Joplin will launch Wednesday, April 14 with their first public meeting at 9 a.m. at the Advanced Training and Technology Building, located at 420 S. Grand Ave.

1 Million Cups Press Release

“(Joplin) was chosen because the group had asked the Kauffman Foundation if we could be a host for 1 Million Cups,” said Jeana Gockley, Joplin Public Library director and 1 Million Cups community organizer. “The reason we were told yes is because they feel like it is a good community for entrepreneurs, start-up businesses, and they thought the support of the surrounding communities is also very beneficial for a location in Joplin.”

According to the community’s press release, “1 Million Cups is based on the notion that entrepreneurs network and discover solutions over a million cups of coffee.” Following Joplin’s first meeting April 14, 1 Million cups will continue to host weekly Wednesday morning meetings for local entrepreneurs to network and have the chance to present as well.

Gockley was previously involved with 1 Million Cups in Springfield before the program was brought to Joplin.

“I think my experience in Springfield really impacted really what I wanted to do in Joplin, I had such a positive experience at the 1 Million cups in Springfield that I wanted to continue to have that weekly connection, that weekly meet-up,” Gockley said. “I also think it’s a good opportunity to learn more about what the library can do as a supporter of entrepreneurs too, so it has that sort of twofold connection.”

The aspect of 1 Million Cups that stood out most to Gockley was the networking available to entrepreneurs of varying levels who attend the meetings.

“I like the connections that it builds,” she said. “I think, so we’re bringing together a group of entrepreneurs or people who are trying to grow their business. We’re also bringing together groups of people who are already established business owners because we need them to support the entrepreneurs and provide that help for them. So, it’s just a really nice place to connect and meet with people. It has a really nice vibe that way.”

1 Million Cups weekly meetings are set up in that they are free and open to the public, with free coffee provided, two six-minute presentations, 20 minutes for a question-and-answer session, plus time for advice and feedback. According to the community’s press release, the presenters are those from early-stage start-up businesses who “present their companies to an audience of mentors, advisers, and other entrepreneurs.”

“I hope that entrepreneurs in Joplin will feel like they have a place they can go for help, just also for support,” Gockley said. “I think that—I’ve never started a business myself, but I think it can be a very lonely venture if you’re just one person starting up a sort of a small business, I think it might be hard to reach out, so having that support of at least a weekly contactor meeting I think is important. …”

Behind Joplin’s 1 Million Cups program are nine organizers from the Joplin community, including Gockley, working to bring 1 Million Cups to Joplin. Gockley said what stands out to her in 1 Million Cups’ mission is that the program leads to engage, educate, and connect.

“So, I really think the mission statement for 1 Million Cups is to support entrepreneurs and grow communities all at the same time,” she said.

The weekly 1 Million Cups meetings will be held both in-person and virtually, via their Facebook page. Those attending virtually will have the accessibility to ask questions in the comments section of the live stream. For those in-person, safety measures will be taken, including enforcing masks and social distancing.

“… Obviously, I think in-person helps grow those connections even more, but I like the idea that we can cater to both groups of people, that we can involve people who are not quite feeling comfortable enough to come yet but we can also involve the people who are. …” Gockley said.

Gockley said she hopes that after the first meeting the audience will be excited to share their experience with everyone they know so that the event will grow.

“It will help their business, being part of this weekly meeting, this group of people, even if they don’t present right away, it’s going to help their business,” she said. “… The idea behind 1 Million Cups is that nobody owns it, it’s owned by your community. And so, the people within the community have to be working together to support it.”