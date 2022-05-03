SARCOXIE, Mo. — Sarcoxie’s High School archery team is back in town with some new hardware.

Over the weekend, the team took first place in the 3D and Bullseye competitions at the Western National Championship in Utah. The last time the program was this successful at Nationals was in 2017.

Today, team members were celebrated by the school at an assembly in their honor.

“We are, we’re a very small school, so, I feel like we have to work that much harder to overcome because we don’t have the numbers that the big schools have, so, to know that our kids worked hard and overcame, that is very rewarding,” said Kaycia Woolsey, Archery Coach.

“I won overall male 3D and I was runner-up overall male for Bullseye,” said Ian Morris, High School Archer.

“I think this has to be up there with the best that we have done,” said Riley Rupp, High School Archer.

Team members say the entire trip was a memorable experience.