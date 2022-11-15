MIAMI, OKLA. – Debris and brush piles near the city’s Solid Waste facility caught fire Monday night, city officials said.

Miami firefighters believe the fire started before 5 p.m. and was concentrated to the west of the main building.

Miami Fire Chief Robert Wright said fire fighters contained the fire and now consider it a “controlled burn.” He said they are monitoring the fire and estimate the pile will burn for a couple of weeks due to its size.

The brush and debris pile covered approximately an acre and had been accumulating for over five years, said Kevin Horn, Miami Solid Waste manager.

“We’re only allowed to burn with approval from the EPA, because we are a transfer station, not an incinerator,” he said.

Horn said the EPA allows debris piles to be burned only after natural disasters, like ice storms or tornadoes, or once there is a need. And a request must be made before the piles can be burned.

Horn said the fire’s origin is unknown, but it is suspected an individual may have dumped fireplace ashes accidently setting the fire.