Broadband expansion a priority for Bromley

MISSOURI — With barely a month left in the 2021 legislative session, expanding broadband internet is a priority for one local Missouri lawmaker.

State Representative Bob Bromley says the pandemic has highlighted how important it is to have strong internet connections for remote learning and employees who work from home. And, while the Republican says it’s a need in the Southwest part of the state, he points out it doesn’t stop there.

MO. Rep. Bob Bromley, R, said, “Northern Missouri especially there’s a lot of communities that they don’t have good broadband access. This impacts the businesses. You have to really watch where you even put a gas station because everybody pays by debit card or credit card now.”

Missouri lawmakers are considering several bills that would address broadband issues – but none of them have made it to a full vote in the house or senate.