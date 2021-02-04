Bright Futures launches milk drive for food insecure children

410 food-insecure children are in need of shelf-stable milk as part of their weekend snack packs, donated weekly by Joplin Bright Futures. As price of milk and number of children in need have increased, Joplin Bright Futures launched a Snack Pack Milk Drive February 1st.

A week’s supply of shelf-stable milk for these snack packs costs approximately $860. Joplin Bright Futures asks for only shelf-stable milk, which can be found at most grocery stores, and it must be prepackaged in eight-ounce cartons. The milk will go along with various snacks in the snack packs that are sent home with food-insecure elementary students every weekend. Sarah Coyne, Joplin Bright Futures coordinator, is heading-up the milk drive and asking for help from the community.

“… We kind of started out the year thinking we might have about 400 students by the end of the school year, by around April or May who needed help with food—we actually have 410 right now. … Sarah Coyne, Joplin Bright Futures Coordinator

“We’re really trying to get some community support in offsetting the increase costs of milk, specifically our shelf-stable milk in our snack packs,” Coyne said. “Last year when we purchased milk it was at about 40 cents per carton for our students, and now it’s at about 70 cents per carton—and that’s the cheapest we can find, it definitely goes up from there, 70 cents to a dollar per carton. So, it’s almost double the cost and at the same time we have more students than we had anticipated who are requesting help for their meals right now. We kind of started out the year thinking we might have about 400 students by the end of the school year, by around April or May who needed help with food—we actually have 410 right now. …”

Coyne explained that the milk is an important part of the children’s snack packs because it is a “nutrient-dense product” and many of these students go home on weekends with little to no food.

“… Our snack pack is trying to provide food that is easily prepared by children as young as preschoolers and kindergarteners,” she said. “It’s only for elementary school kids, so we need all the food that’s in the snack pack to be able for a child to eat it without adult supervision. Sometimes parents work two or three jobs, or sometimes the parents aren’t very involved in their kids’ day and the child really needs to be able to serve it to themselves, and milk is a pretty nutrient-dense product that we want to make sure stays in our snack packs, and with the increased price and the increased numbers of students who are experiencing food insecurity this year we really want to make sure that this stays in our snack packs. And in order to do that we’re just asking for community help.”

Community members can get involved with the Snack Pack Milk Drive in a number of ways, from donations to hosting their own milk drive. Coyne said as the past year has been a strange time for volunteering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joplin Bright Futures’ milk drive is an opportunity for people looking for ways to help others in need.

“Well, really there’s a few different ways that we hope people will be able to participate,” Coyne said. “First, if they only want to participate by doing a donation, a monetary donation, then we will accept any monetary donation. And they can raise money within their, like a youth group, or a church group, or their office, or any way they want to raise money—we’ll accept any monetary donations. … If they want to host a milk drive they can collect the milk themselves and then we will help them arrange pick-up, we will take delivery, whatever way they want to participate, and then we can help them with signage or promotion of their milk drive however they like.”

“… They go home on the weekends and have just no food to eat, or very little food to eat … and they come back to school on Monday mornings and are just unable to focus, unable to really buckle down and feel comfortable, and confident, and learn, and play, and grow because they’re focused on that most basic need of hunger. …” SARAH COYNE, JOPLIN BRIGHT FUTURES COORDINATOR

When looking for shelf-stable milk, it may be found at most local stores. Joplin Bright Futures will accept both white and chocolate shelf-stable milk as long as they are prepackaged in individual eight-ounce cartons. Common brands often found of shelf-stable milk—which have “UHF” or “Ultra-Filtered” on the cartons—are Fairlife, Horizon Organic, and Lala.

“Our snack packs are geared toward our most food insecure students across the district,” Coyne said. “District-wide about 60 to 61 percent of our students qualify as food insecure, and within that group of kids there are those who are really, really struggling. And we have applications, and we have discussions with counselors to identify the children who need this food the most, and we hear from them about kids who are really suffering—they go home on the weekends and have just no food to eat, or very little food to eat, or it may be feast or famine, you know some weeks they have a lot of food and some weeks they have nothing—and they come back to school on Monday mornings and are just unable to focus, unable to really buckle down and feel comfortable, and confident, and learn, and play, and grow because they’re focused on that most basic need of hunger. I mean, if you’re hungry it’s really hard to move past that and get to those next level ideas like education or friendship. …”

“… It’s a hard life when you’re hungry and if we can offset that a little bit with the community’s help, we’re really happy to do so.“ Sarah Coyne. Joplin Bright Futures Coordinator

Coyne said Joplin Bright Futures acts as way of bringing together community support to benefit schools and children in need so they can “put them together and they can both thrive in that environment.” In addition to their weekend snack packs, Joplin Bright Futures also donates clothing, coats, shoes, school supplies, and more to children who are in need. The community may also donate any of these items to Joplin Bright Futures.

“Bright Futures is really here to be a bridge or a connecting point between the community and the kids who have a need,” Coyne said. “So, we know that there are kids all throughout the district who don’t have what they need to succeed—whether that’s clothes, shoes, food, adult relationships, stability in the home—we know that those kids are out there …”

When a child does not get enough food, especially on weekends when they don’t receive school meals, Coyne said this not only leaves the child hungry but that it also affects their performance at school.

“… So, the whole point of this is to try and offset that a little bit because we know there’s a lot of families in our district who are really struggling right now, and if we can help take that worry away for a little bit we know it that it’s going to help their kids be a little bit more stable in their school environments and hopefully help them reach a little bit greater success,” she said. “And just happiness, I mean, it’s a hard life when you’re hungry and if we can offset that a little bit with the community’s help, we’re really happy to do so.”