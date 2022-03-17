The following is a press release from MoDOT:

Southwest District – Contractor crews are set to begin work in early May on a three-year project to improve 25 bridges within 15 miles of I-44 across the Southwest District, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Of the 25 bridges in the I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle project, seven (7) are mainline I-44 bridges, five (5) are I-44 overpass bridges and the remaining bridges are on adjacent routes over various features. Sixteen (16) bridges will be replaced and nine (9) bridges will receive major rehabilitation work.

All work in 2022 will be in Lawrence County, where crews will replace five (5) bridges and rehabilitate four (4) others.

Those bridges include:

Four (4) bridges on Missouri Route 97 north of Missouri 96

Two (2) bridges on Route 96 between Lawrence County Route M and I-44

Missouri Route 174 bridge over I-44 east of Mount Vernon

Lawrence County Route V bridge over Williams Creek west of Mount Vernon

Missouri Route 37 bridge over Dry Branch in Pierce City

A map of the bridges can be found on the project website – I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle.

Anyone interested in the project, or who would like to receive regular e-updates, ask questions or make comments, can visit the project website or send an e-mail to swcr@modot.mo.gov.

The project is in line with Gov. Parson’s commitment to focus on taking care of Missouri’s vital infrastructure.

There are approximately 10,400 bridges on the state’s highway system. Nearly 840 of them are rated as “poor” by the Federal Highway Administration.

Project Details:

Prime Contractor – The ESS Team Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. – Columbia Parsons Transportation Group, Inc. – St. Louis

Total Project Cost: $38.5 million

Contract Completion Date: September 30, 2024

The ESS Team is a partnership of engineering and construction firms that will design and construct the project with oversight by MoDOT and the Federal Highway Administration.