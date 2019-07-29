Bridal expo gives area brides opportunities to connect with area merchants

QUAPAW, Okla. — Locals learn from experts to plan the wedding of their dreams at the Metropolitan Bridal Expo.

Brides, grooms, and bridal parties were able to get help from four state area wedding merchants.

In preparation for the big day, there were flower, transportation, photography, and venue businesses and much more.

Katrina Bates, Neosho resident, “It’s very overwhelming, but it’s a lot of help. I had no idea going into this there was so much in a wedding. I’m liking it. It’s really helping me out. I have already picked my venue here. I have already picked a DJ.”

Megan Rallis, Creative Director of Metropolitan Bridal Expo, “[It] definitely takes out a lot of driving around and researching and everything. Besides the fact it’s so fun to just walk in and see. Like buying a house when you walk in you just know, like, that’s what I want. So super inspirational for brides they get to taste cakes and foods and different things.”

The expo is a benefit of the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, so the entry fee went towards a good cause.

The bridal show is held twice a year at Downstream Casino Resort and the next one will be held on January 26th.