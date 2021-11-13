Bricktown Brewery set to open soon in Joplin

Joplin, MO. – On Monday, November 22, Bricktown Brewery‘s 21st location will open in Joplin. Based in Oklahoma City, it started out as a brewery that wanted to serve food, and over a few decades has turned “into a brand that’s expanding,” according to General Manager Jeremiah Jorgensen.

Located at 3030 South Rangeline, Bricktown Brewery’s Joplin location offers four of their own beers brewed in Oklahoma City, name brand, domestic beer options, and other locally brewed beers from places like Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and more.

Jorgensen says that Bricktown Brewery aims to support local brewers by serving their beer and directing guests to the brewery where it was created.

“We serve our beer and we serve our friends’ beer,” he said.

The restaurant will even have growlers – large glass containers – that guests can use to take Bricktown Brewery’s draft options home, as well as canned and bottled beer.

Aside from beer, it also offers its own craft cocktails, such as the Bricktown Botanical created by a Bricktown Brewery general manager.

But Bricktown Brewery is not just for adults, Jorgensen says that the restaurant’s “ambiance will be perfect for families.”

It provides a full menu, including hand battered items like chicken fried steak and cheese curds, burgers, salads, sandwiches, pizza, desserts and unique items like Bricktown Brewery’s Vice President’s meatloaf recipe.

“It’s predominantly a scratch kitchen, so that’s what makes our food that much better,” said Jorgensen.

Jorgensen says that the company noticed that guests were driving from Joplin to its Springfield location to visit Bricktown Brewery.

“They don’t have to drive an hour now,” he said.

Now operating in five states, Bricktown Brewery aims to cultivate a culture characterized by its service.

“That’s another one of our pillars, after our local beer and great food, is our truly friendly service… We talk about it every single day here, because that’s really what’s going to set us apart – those three things,” said Jorgensen.

Bricktown Brewery’s hours are:

Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It will be closed on Thanksgiving.

To stay updated on its Joplin location, visit Bricktown Brewery’s Facebook page.