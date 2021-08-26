Bricks and Brews holds ribbon cutting ceremony in Baxter Springs

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A number of buildings in Downtown Baxter Springs have been given new life in recent years.

The latest is the old Bob Page Auto Supply store on Military Avenue. It’s now the Bricks & Brews Woodfire Grill and Pub.

It’s been open since the spring — a ribbon cutting took place there this afternoon.

Owner Doug Puckett used to work in the old auto supply store when he was in high school. Two-years ago, he began the process of transforming his former workplace into a new restaurant and community hangout.

Doug Puckett, Bricks and Brews Owner

“I spent a lot of hours here when I worked here, I spend a lot of hours here now too, so just different businesses but still fun.”

Trent Puckett, Bricks and Brews Kitchen Manager

“Just try to create a place where people can come to gather as a community and have a good time, there’s not a whole lot of other places like that here in town so we just try to be a presence in the community.”

The Pucketts are all about community outreach. Earlier this summer, they fed employees at the recently renovated Baxter Springs Pool.