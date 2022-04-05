MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The tallying of votes in Lawrence County, Missouri are being delayed tonight (4/5).

Lawrence County Deputy Clerk, Terry Pace said that due to some of their systems not working property, all vote counts have been delayed.

Pace said those working in the County Clerk’s Office are having to hand count ballots that were cast by voters today.

Pace said he hopes to have results as soon as possible, but it will likely be tomorrow (4/6) before any unofficial results can be released.

