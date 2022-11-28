BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — The Baxter Springs Police Department investigated a shooting that occurred in Baxter Springs today (11/28).

In a statement from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, police arrived on the scene and immediately began life-saving measures on three victims of the shooting. Two victims had died from gunshot wounds and the third was taken by Cherokee County EMS to Freeman Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As officers were responding to the scene, the suspect was located walking in the area. Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Kyle Butts of Independence, Mo., who was taken into custody. He is being held in the Cherokee County Jail pending formal charges by the Cherokee County Attorney’s Office.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Baxter Springs Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.