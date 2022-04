CARTHAGE, Mo. — Schools in the Carthage area were put on lockdown as a stolen vehicle led Carthage Police and Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a pursuit this afternoon.

Shots were fired, damaging one of the Sheriff’s patrol vehicles.

Authorities are on scene at this time near County Road 170 and Fairview Road.

Two suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.