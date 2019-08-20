BREAKING: Man shot in Monett, police searching for suspect

MONETT, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Monett leaves one man in serious condition.

The Monett Police Department was called to the 200 block of Frisco Street around 12:30 Tuesday morning for a shooting.

A 50-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken first by ambulance, and then by air, to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for the suspect, 31-year-old Kyle Huse of Aurora, Missouri.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is requested to contact the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the Crime Stoppers at 1-888-635-8477.