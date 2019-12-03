BREAKING: Lamar Head Football Coach steps down

LAMAR, Mo. – Per sources close to the situation, Lamar Head Football Coach, Scott Bailey, is stepping down as head coach of the program for reasons unknown at this time.

Bailey announced earlier this year that he would also be stepping down as athletic director at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

Bailey entered his 14th season as head coach of his alma mater this year.

During his tenure with the Tigers, Bailey led the team to a Missouri High School football record seven consecutive state championships, from 2011-2017.

This season, Coach Bailey guided the Tigers to the Class 2 State Quarterfinals where the team was eliminated by Ava. In his career, Bailey coached the Tigers to 151 wins.

Bailey is also a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame with the teams from 2011-2017 that compiled a 98-5 record.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.