JOPLIN, Mo. — A fire broke out just after 4:00 P.M. this afternoon.

The Joplin Fire Department was dispatched to respond to the structure fire on the corner of Richmond Road and Murphy Boulevard.

The fire started in the garage and spread as visible flames were seen through the roof of the house.

Firefighters are currently working on containing the fire.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details become available.