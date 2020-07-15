BREAKING: Guilty Plea Reached in 1999 Welch Murders

CRAIG CO., Okla. — More than two decades after the fact, an Oklahoma man is going to prison in the deaths of two parents and the disappearance of two teens.

Ronnie Dean Busick

58 year old Ronnie Dean Busick pleaded guilty to accessory to first degree murder in Craig County court.

He was initially charged with murder, arson, and kidnapping for the 1999 Welch murders of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the disappearance of their daughter Ashley and her friend Lauria Bible.

The plea deal calls for Busick to assist law enforcement in tracking down the remains of the teenage girls with a deadline of August 31st.

If that’s successful, he would spend five years in prison with another five years on probation.