Fire breaks out at "Ozarko Tire" located behind Pilot Truck Stop

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is called out to a tire shop and warehouse next to Pilot Truck Stop, after several 911 calls report thick smoke coming from the warehouse roof.

Just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening (8/30), crews from several fire stations around Joplin responded to “Ozarko Tire,” located along Highway 43.

Once crews arrived, the building (which is used as a tire shop and warehouse for storing tires) was fully engulfed in flames and began spreading to a connected building.

As of 10:30 p.m. fire crews were still on the scene of the fire.

It is unknown what started the blaze, or if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office had Highway 43 blocked off in front of Pilot Truck Stop, so that fire hoses could be stretched to the fire.

Crews from Redings Mill, Carl Junction and Duneweg also responded to help relieve Joplin Firefighters.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update you with the latest updates as they become available.