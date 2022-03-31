JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a $30 million question Joplin voters will decide next week. Whether to overhaul — and add on to — Memorial Hall.

The 8,500 square foot expansion would include inside and outside renovations, event space for up to 400 people, a multi-purpose recreational area, and additional parking.

Property taxes would go up.

For a house worth $100,000, it’d be an additional $55 a year. A vehicle worth $20,000 would cost an extra $19.

A “yes” vote could bring back a wide range of events.

“We aren’t able to do performing arts at all. Not able to do any kind of expos – used to have the Veterans Expo. So we can’t do anything like that when it comes to outdoor events coming indoors,” said Paul Bloomber, Joplin Parks & Rec.

Memorial Hall was built in 1925 as a war veteran memorial. It has hosted countless events over the years — concerts, circuses, expos, boxing, and professional wrestling matches. It’s been closed since 2020.

The bond issue requires a four-sevenths majority to pass — or 57.14%.