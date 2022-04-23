Emergency crews work the scene of a traffic crash on westbound Interstate 44 at exit 22 (mile marker 22.6).

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — At least two vehicles are involved in a serious traffic crash along Interstate 44, that causes a semi-truck to slam into an overpass bridge.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. Friday (4/22) in the westbound lane of I-44, at exit 22 or mile marker 22.6 (exit for County Road 100 and the Joplin Regional Stockyards).

Emergency crews on the scene said at least two vehicles were involved; a passenger vehicle and a Hobby Lobby semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck had to be extricated from the cab, and was taken to a Joplin hospital in unknown condition, emergency crews said.

The condition of those in the passenger vehicle that was involved in the crash is also unknown.

PHOTO SLIDESHOW: Semi-Truck Crashes Into Overpass Bridge On I-44

For more than two hours, traffic along the westbound lane of I-44 was backed up several miles.

While emergency crews worked the scene of the crash, Deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office controlled the flow of traffic, allowing one lane of vehicles to continue in the westbound direction, by exiting the off-ramp at exit 22, and entering back onto the interstate.

One lane of westbound I-44 was opened at 11:00 p.m., while crews worked in the other lane to remove the semi-truck from the side of the overpass.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map said those heading westbound along I-44, in the area of the crash, should expect one lane to be closed until at least 3:00 a.m. (4/23).

Emergency crews from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Carthage Fire Department, Sarcoxie Police and the Sarcoxie Rural Fire Department all responded to the interstate accident.

Currently, Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are on the scene, investigating the cause of the crash.

We’ll update this story with new information when it becomes available.