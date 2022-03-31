JOPLIN, Mo. — On March 30th, 2022, the Joplin Police Department received a report of a missing person and initiated an investigation.

The next day the missing person was located at the residence of 2201 S. Jackson Avenue in Joplin.

A death investigation is actively being conducted by detectives with the Joplin Police Department. They are actively looking to speak with the person of interest. No information on that person is being released at this time.

No information regarding the identity of the victim is being released until the next of kin is notified.

No comment is being made on the cause of the death.

The Joplin Police Department asks if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please contact the Police Department at 417-623-3131.

This story is developing and will be updated as details of the investigation become available.