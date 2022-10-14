JOPLIN, Mo. — Everyone knows breakfast food is superior to almost every meal out there. Steak and eggs, chicken and waffles, pancakes, bagels, bacon — the possibilities are endless, and so are the debates. Savory vs. sweet, dairy vs. nondairy milk, pancake and waffles, sausage or bacon— it seems like everyone has an opinion, and many of them get posted to Yelp, which is where you’ll find the best brunch spots in Joplin.

“The Bruncheonette” takes first place with the most reviews: 188 five-star reviews out of 224. This lil’ restaurant’s menu is original, and includes boozy breakfast drinks, beer syrup, pulled pork pancakes, and bruleed grapefruit. If that’s not your forte, they serve a spin on traditional brekky dishes like french toast, eggs benedict, and pancakes. All ingredients are sourced from area farmers, so you know exactly where your food comes from. The restaurant is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, unless they sell out of food.

Coming in at number two is “First Watch” with a bright and comfortable atmosphere. Doors open between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. They offer a freshly squeezed juice bar, brunch cocktails, and Project Sunrise Coffee — which is sourced and processed sustainably by female-only farmers. Who wouldn’t love that?

The menu is seasonal and on the healthier side, but the restaurant does cater to those with a sweet-tooth, serving classics like cinnamon rolls, french toast, pancakes, and waffles. Whether it’s power-bowls of quinoa, oatmeal, or eggs that can be served in a dozen different ways, you’ll find something to love.

“Club 1201” finishes strong as number three. Beignets, a waffle burger, classy omelets, crepes, steak and eggs flatbread, and several different benedicts add a unique flare to the already impressive menu. Between the mimosa bar and the Bloody-Mary bar, there’s something for everyone — even your brunch buddy who prefers a hearty dinner outing, but tags along to avoid FOMO (the fear of missing out). The hours vary and are as follows: Tuesday-Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. • Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. • Saturday & Sunday Brunch: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.