JOPLIN, Mo. — People were up bright and early this morning to give back to children in need.



The Ozark Gateway Association of Realtors held a breakfast fundraiser benefitting Children’s Haven.



It all took place Joplin Elk’s Lodge 501, where volunteers from each organization helped serve up breakfast for the cause.



Proceeds from today will go towards operations at Children’s Haven, which provides housing and care to children whose family is going through a crisis.



“It is amazing, we absolutely love that community members are coming out to support us and we’re so thankful,” says Kristin Devore, Children’s Haven Program Coordinator.



“We have a lot of the Elk’s Lodge members out here cooking, helping, as well as board members from Children’s Haven and different realtors from all over the community out here, bussing tables, cooking cleaning, just really ready to eat some yummy breakfast and give back to the community,” says Valerie Searcy, Keller Williams Client Care Specialist.



While the breakfast may be over, donations are still accepted online.