Braum’s releases 4 new sundaes, 6 new ice cream flavors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, Braum’s may have just what you are craving.

Braum’s announced that it is rolling out four new fancy sundaes and six new ice cream flavors this spring and summer.

The new sundaes and four of the new flavors include Sticky Bun, Cocoa Banana, White Chocolate Strawberry Tart, and French Chocolate Macaroon.

“This year, we cannot wait for everyone to taste our new fancy sundaes and ice cream flavors,” said Drew Braum, President, and CEO. “They are all unique and delicious.”

The Sticky Bun Sundae has the perfect hint of cinnamon, topped with smooth, hot caramel and pecans on top of two white Bundt cakes.

The Cocoa Banana ice cream covered in hot fudge and slices of banana on top of two chocolate Bundt cakes.

Then there’s two scoops of White Chocolate Strawberry Tart filled with pound cake and more strawberries, all placed on two white Bundt Cakes.

The French Chocolate Macaroon Sundae has a marshmallow atop Braum’s freshly baked macaroon cookies.

Braum’s also added two additional ice cream flavors served on cones, Pistachio Almond Chocolate Chip and Fried Caramel Toffee Pie.

Officials say the new sundaes and ice cream flavors are only available through the end of this summer.