Branson woman killed in head-on crash north of St. Louis

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – On the evening of June 24th, a two-vehicle crash killed passenger Denise Presley, a Branson resident, as well as both drivers.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by Charles Edgar, of O’Fallon, Missouri, hit the other vehicle head-on when it skidded into the opposite lane on a state highway in Lincoln County.

The driver of the other vehicle has been identified as Richard Lamb, 30, of Elsberry, Missouri.

All three occupants were pronounced dead on the scene, just northwest of St. Louis. None were wearing seatbelts.