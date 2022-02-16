BRANSON, Mo. – An off-road adventure is coming to Branson this spring.

For the first time in over half a century, modern-day adventurers will follow in the footsteps of the fabled pioneer “Old Man” Baird on an exclusive off-road trail that climbs to the summit of Baird Mountain – one of the tallest points in Taney County. Select routes will include the Downtown to Mountaintop Tour which travels through Historic Downtown Branson and Lake Taneycomo.

PINK® Adventure Tours offering full panoramic lake and mountain views of the Ozarks beginning March 15.

Also included in the tours is views of Table Rock Lake.

All PINK Adventure tours in Branson will be offered throughout the day, with additional tour times at sunset so guests can experience nature’s picturesque pink colors first-hand.

Founded in 1960 and based in Sedona, Arizona, PINK® provides unique, unforgettable tour experiences to Sedona, the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, and the Smoky Mountains.. With a fleet of over 150 cutting-edge vehicles, it remains one of the only tour companies with guide trainers certified by the National Association for Interpretation on its staff, and the only tour company to use the Smith System® of Driving by all guides.

Tours will depart at 3310 76 Country Blvd Ste D, Branson, Mo. 65616.

For ticket info follow this link to their website.