JOPLIN, Mo. — An area organization has received a grant that will help further its mission statement.

Thanks to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri are the recipient of a $2,000 grant.

The grant comes in part of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks first round of Ozark Inclusive Opportunity Grant Recipients of 2022.

In turn, it will help the Boys and Girls Club teach its students more about cultural identity, individuality, and appreciation of diversity through the Youth For Unity Project.

“It’s very important for us to receive grants like this because you know we’re living in a world with things changing and it’s very important that we include everyone and the decision making process, and we want our students to be able to learn about diversity,” said Amia Warren, Boys and Girls Club of SWMO. Development Coordinator.

The MSSU Department of Theater and Dance, Queen City Rock Camp, and Springfield Public Schools also received grants in this first round of Ozark Inclusive Opportunity Grant Recipients of 2022.