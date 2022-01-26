Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa County is selling chocolate-covered strawberries

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — The Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year.

You have the chance to help these kids and many more by purchasing chocolate-covered strawberries.

It’s part of the organization’s annual Valentine’s Day fundraiser. Prices start at $18 a dozen. All the money will help support the club’s five locations in Ottawa County.

“All of the support for Boys & Girls Clubs comes locally from the local citizens and people who believe in our mission and invest in our cause. This fundraiser means a lot to us. We opened two more Boys and Girls Clubs in the last year. The need is great in this area of northeast Oklahoma. We hope to serve more kids and the only way to do that is to raise more money,” said Mackenzie Garst, COO of Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County.

Orders can be made through February 12th.

Those interested in placing an order or learning more can follow this link here.