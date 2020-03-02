Boy Scouts Troop 9 hosts a bowling fundraiser for their summer camp

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local Boy Scouts group spends their Sunday bowling to raise money for their summer camp.

Boy Scouts Troop 9 held a bowling fundraiser on Sunday at Grace Lanes in Carthage.

The money earned at Sunday’s event will go toward their annual summer camp at Hale Scout Reservation in Southeast Oklahoma.

While there, scouts have the chance to earn up to four merit badges and meet other scouts from across the nation.

One scout is grateful to know the community backs his local troop.

Brett Backermam, Boy Scouts Troop 9 Senior Patrol Leader, says, “It feels great that we have the community support here, but it’s good to know that we have support that we can do the stuff that we want.”

Troop 9 will be holding another fundraiser for the camp soon.

