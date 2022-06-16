FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Work is underway to improve the workforce across Bourbon County.

Bourbon County Regional Economic Development Incorporated has launched an employee and resident survey. It’s part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to improve retail, housing, and employment county-wide.

The survey analyzes things like employee satisfaction, job opportunity, and the possibility of people re-entering the workforce.

“That information helps employers who are also trying to figure out, with a certain amount of fixed workforce available within the region, how they maximize attracting workforce, retaining workforce,” said Rob O’Brian, Survey Consultant.

The survey is open to residents, as well as anyone who works in Bourbon County through June 24th.

