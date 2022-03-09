FT. SCOTT, Kans. — Bourbon County Regional Economic Development Inc. is looking to address some of the areas biggest issues.

REDI has launched an economic development study — which will analyze retail, housing, and labor in the county. Missouri-based Goldstone Consulting and O’Brian and Associates are handling the study. It’s expected to conclude in August — then, the firms will help develop solutions to shortages they find in each field.

“We’re going to take this data and put it to good use, and it will give us a good idea of what direction we need to go in growing the tax base here in Bourbon County,” said Robert Harrington, Bourbon County REDI Executive Director.

A survey has been launched by REDI to collect community input on the current retail landscape in Bourbon County.

Follow this link here for the survey.