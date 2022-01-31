BOURBON COUNTY, Kans. — Rural communities struggle for access to healthcare. This leaves people needing to spend crucial time traveling long distances for the care they need.

A new project is on the horizon looking to fix this problem in Bourbon County.

“It shows a path forward and that’s a notion of hope, and I think that in it of itself is really valuable in our region,” said Derek Schmidt, Kansas Attorney General.

When Mercy Hospital closed it’s Fort Scott location in 2019, all of Bourbon County was left without a hospital.

“Mercy decided to leave the Kansas market and ultimately closed the hospital in Fort Scott and Bourbon County. It was devastating news not just for Bourbon County but all of Southeast Kansas.”

The county began to work with Noble Health Corporation. It launched a feasibility study last year to look at the potential of reopening the former hospital.

Now Bourbon County has some good news.

“Today we are able to announce that we’re taking the next steps in bring Bourbon County Community Hospital to life,” said Rob Harrington, Bourbon County REDI Director.

“We have Noble Health working with community leadership, they’ve made a commitment to pursue getting this facility reopened,” said Schmidt.

The new facility will help create 100 new jobs, and further economic development in the community.

“A part of that is attracting people to live here,” said Harrington.

“Young families can choose to come here and have healthcare for themselves. The older folks can stay here and have healthcare for themselves,” added Schmidt.

Now the search is on to find a firm to head the construction.

“They’re going to be sending out RFQ’s, Requests for Qualifications, for a contractor to lead the effort, the renovation, and the construction project. I’m hopeful within a year we’ll be able to see some of this finished product. You know today was the beginning of another journey that we’re looking forward to taking.”

Currently, the former hospital houses both the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, and Ascension via Christi.

CHCSEK will soon be moving to the former Price Chopper in Fort Scott after renovations are completed. Ascension via Christi is working on collaborating with Noble Health to still operate its emergency room out of the building.