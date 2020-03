BARTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — The two bomb threats made against the Cox Barton County Hospital have been searched for and the building is now considered safe.

Staff and patients had to evacuate during the search and police asked people to avoid the hospital while the search was underway.

The Facebook post says some patients will return to the hospital while others will stay in the place they were evacuated too.

To find a loved one, you are asked to call 417-681-5100.