TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil order for the Cherokee County Rural Water District No. 3.

Cherokee County residents within this district are asked to:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians



KDHE issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system due to a line break The advisory first took place on Monday, February 14th but will remain in place until the bacterial contamination is resolved.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.