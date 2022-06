DIAMOND, Mo. — A boil order for Diamond residents was issued Wednesday, the city said in a release.

Due to a water break west of the city a boil order was enacted for certain residents. This order will affect those that reside west of the intersection of Marten Road and V Highway and use city water.

The city notes that this does NOT include every Diamond resident.

The order will remain for an indefinite period of time depending on water testing results.